Kangana Ranaut officially announces ‘Emergency’ postponement

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut officially announced that her debut directorial venture ‘Emergency’, has been postponed.

Taking to her X (formerly termed Twitter) handle on Friday, September 6, the release day of her political thriller, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut wrote, “With a heavy heart I announce that my directorial Emergency has been postponed.”

“We are still waiting for the certification from censor board, new release date will be announced soon,” she added. “Thanks for your understanding and patience.”

It is worth noting here that the debut solo directorial of the ‘Queen’ actor was rescheduled for theatrical release on September 6, however, CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) revoked the certificate of the film, despite initial clearance, due to its sensitive theme, suggesting multiple cuts.

Moreover, the Bombay HC of India also rejected the plea of the makers, seeking the official copy of the film’s certification from CBFC. The court ordered the censor body to consider the raised objections and reach a decision by September 18, a day before the next hearing.

‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The star-studded cast of the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.