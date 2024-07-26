Kangana Ranaut’s parliament membership challenged

Mandi Lok Sabha membership of Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut, has been challenged in the High Court.

As reported by Indian news agencies, a resident of Kinnaur, named Layak Ram Negi, filed the petition, requesting the cancellation of Kangana Ranaut’s parliament membership from Mandi, claiming that his nomination papers, for contesting from the same Lok Sabha seat were wrongly rejected.

Reportedly, Negi, a former employee of the Forest Department, stated that he got early retirement and even submitted a no-dues certificate from the department before the election officer, along with his nomination papers. However, the petitioner was given a day to submit other no-dues certificates from the electricity, water and telephone departments.

He claimed that even after submission of all the required documents in time, his nomination papers were not accepted, or else, he would have won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Hence, the election of Ranaut should be cancelled.

Notably, Kangana Ranaut was elected Member of Parliament, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, last month, on the ticket of the ruling party BJP. She got 5,37,002 votes, defeating her nearest rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a 74,755 votes margin.