web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Friday, July 26, 2024
- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut’s parliament membership challenged

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Mandi Lok Sabha membership of Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP, Kangana Ranaut,  has been challenged in the High Court.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

As reported by Indian news agencies, a resident of Kinnaur, named Layak Ram Negi, filed the petition, requesting the cancellation of Kangana Ranaut’s parliament membership from Mandi, claiming that his nomination papers, for contesting from the same Lok Sabha seat were wrongly rejected.

Reportedly, Negi, a former employee of the Forest Department, stated that he got early retirement and even submitted a no-dues certificate from the department before the election officer, along with his nomination papers. However, the petitioner was given a day to submit other no-dues certificates from the electricity, water and telephone departments.

He claimed that even after submission of all the required documents in time, his nomination papers were not accepted, or else, he would have won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat. Hence, the election of Ranaut should be cancelled.

Also Read: Karan Johar reacts to Kangana Ranaut airport slapgate

Notably, Kangana Ranaut was elected Member of Parliament, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, last month, on the ticket of the ruling party BJP. She got 5,37,002 votes, defeating her nearest rival Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh by a 74,755 votes margin.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.