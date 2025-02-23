Kangana Ranaut critiques Bollywood’s distorted portrayal of marriage

Kangana Ranaut’s recent post on the ‘idea of marriage’ and ‘joint families’ has stirred a conversation, especially in light of Sanya Malhotra’s film Mrs.

The actress, known for her bold views, didn’t name the movie directly, but her message appears to be a subtle critique of how films like Mrs. portray marriage and family life.

While she didn’t directly name anyone, many feel her words subtly target Sanya Malhotra’s latest film Mrs. and the ongoing debate around ‘toxic feminism.’

In her post, Kangana Ranaut drew attention to how marriage and family dynamics are misrepresented in Bollywood.

She shared her experiences growing up, recalling how, in her home, her mother was the strong figure who controlled the household with authority.

Read More: Kangana Ranaut questions lack of ‘dark, dusky’ actors in Bollywood

Kangana wrote about how her mother managed everything from mealtimes to finances, emphasizing the often unseen but important role of women in maintaining family order.

She noted that this was not out of a desire for control but as part of fulfilling her responsibilities toward her family.

The actress also believed that marriage serves a greater purpose than personal fulfillment or seeking approval.

According to Kangana, marriage is vital in supporting the elderly and infants, providing a sense of security and structure within the home. In contrast, she felt that Bollywood’s portrayal of romantic relationships often distorts the true essence of marriage.

Bollywood films, she suggested, have misrepresented the idea of marriage by turning it into a simplistic, romanticized pursuit of happiness.

Kangana Ranaut also criticized the portrayal of joint families in Bollywood, where she believes that the complexities and values of traditional family structures are oversimplified or ignored.

She called for an end to the demonization of elders and the comparison of household duties to paid labor, encouraging a shift in how society views the role of women in family care.

Drawing on her personal experiences and traditional values, Kangana Ranaut concluded by urging her followers to recognize the importance of marriage and joint families in Indian society.