web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, January 30, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Kangana Ranaut questions lack of ‘dark, dusky’ actors in Bollywood

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed the fair-skin obsession and the lack of true Indian representation in the film industry, praising the Maha Kumbh viral girl Mona Lisa.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Taking to her Instagram stories, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut heaped compliments on Mona Lisa Bhonsle – the viral garland seller at India’s Maha Kumbh festival – and questioned the lack of such true representation of Indian beauty in Bollywood.

“This young girl Monalisa has become an internet sensation for her natural beauty,” the ‘Queen’ actor began to write. “As much as I hate people harassing her for pictures and interviews I can’t help but think do we have dark dusky Indian tone female representation in glamour world anymore?”

“Are people loving young actresses how they loved Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha, Deepika or Rani Mukerji?” she asked. “Why all actress look as pale as a white woman including those who were dark in younger days? Why people don’t identify newcomers the way they identify with Monalisa?”

Also Read: Viral girl Mona Lisa Bhonsle earned 10 crores at India’s Maha kumbh?

“Too much laser and glutathione injections?” Ranaut questioned in the end.Kangana Ranaut questions lack of ‘dark, dusky’ actors in Bollywood

For the unversed, Mona Lisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore, India, with beautifully striking facial features, rose to fame earlier this month after she, along with her family, was spotted selling Rudraksha and pearl garlands at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

Mona Lisa Bhonsle: Viral girl earned 10 crores at Mahakumbh India?Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in her debut solo directorial ‘Emergency’. The political biopic, directed, produced and also starring Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, arrived in theatres earlier this month.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.