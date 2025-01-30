Kangana Ranaut questions lack of ‘dark, dusky’ actors in Bollywood

Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut slammed the fair-skin obsession and the lack of true Indian representation in the film industry, praising the Maha Kumbh viral girl Mona Lisa.

Taking to her Instagram stories, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut heaped compliments on Mona Lisa Bhonsle – the viral garland seller at India’s Maha Kumbh festival – and questioned the lack of such true representation of Indian beauty in Bollywood.

“This young girl Monalisa has become an internet sensation for her natural beauty,” the ‘Queen’ actor began to write. “As much as I hate people harassing her for pictures and interviews I can’t help but think do we have dark dusky Indian tone female representation in glamour world anymore?”

“Are people loving young actresses how they loved Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha, Deepika or Rani Mukerji?” she asked. “Why all actress look as pale as a white woman including those who were dark in younger days? Why people don’t identify newcomers the way they identify with Monalisa?”

“Too much laser and glutathione injections?” Ranaut questioned in the end.

For the unversed, Mona Lisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore, India, with beautifully striking facial features, rose to fame earlier this month after she, along with her family, was spotted selling Rudraksha and pearl garlands at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in her debut solo directorial ‘Emergency’. The political biopic, directed, produced and also starring Ranaut as former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, arrived in theatres earlier this month.