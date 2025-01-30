Viral girl Mona Lisa Bhonsle earned 10 crores at India’s Maha kumbh?

Mona Lisa Bhonsle, the viral girl of this year’s Maha Kumbh festival in India, addressed the reports of her earning INR10 crores in 10 days.

Mona Lisa ‘Moni’ Bhonsle, a garland seller from Indore, India, with beautifully striking facial features, rose to fame earlier this month after she, along with her family, was spotted selling Rudraksha and pearl garlands at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

However, this new-found fame came with its own set of challenges for Bhonsle, who was chased by the attendees of the religious gathering to her tent. A group of men even harassed the ‘viral girl’ and forcefully took pictures with her despite her refusal.

Amidst this chaos and safety incidents, there were also reports of Bhonsle amassing a staggering INR10 crores to her net worth, by selling garlands at the religious festival for 10 days.

However, Maha Kumbh’s ‘viral girl’ has now refuted these claims, started primarily from social media. “If I earned so much money, then why would I live here and why would I sell garlands?” she told an Indian publication in response.

