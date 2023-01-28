Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shahrukh Khan after praising ‘Pathaan’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter and she took a fresh dig at Shahrukh Khan, days after praising his film ‘Pathaan’ in front of the media.

Ranaut made a comeback on the micro-blogging social site earlier this week, and after being done with ‘Emergency’ promotions, the actor is busy posting against Bollywood, Box Office, and ‘Pathaan’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Queen’ actor is after the recent Box Office juggernaut and its lead hero, Shahrukh Khan, despite singing praise for the title in a media outing earlier this week.

For the unversed, Ranaut was heard saying, “Pathaan film bhi achha kar rahi hai. Aisi filmein chalni chahiye, (Pathaan is doing well at the box office. Such films should do well).”

Kangana Ranaut – “Pathaan film bhi accha kar rahi hai, aisi filmein chalni chahiye.” pic.twitter.com/NaggjP0cXm — r ★ (@itzzRashmi) January 25, 2023

“I feel the way Hindi cinema is lagging behind [in box office numbers], we should now try to come back to that level,” she told the media reporters.

However, a day later, the celebrity made a series of bashing tweets for the film and also Khan, where she termed Pakistan an ‘enemy nation’ and questioned the plot and title of ‘Pathaan’.

Responding to the tweets, a social user asked, “Just remind me how much your last film Dhaakad did in the box office?” to which another tweep replied saying, “Uski last 9 films super flop, disaster Hui hai, (Her nine films are consecutive flops, disaster).”

Uski last 9 film super flop, disaster Hui hai, except Manikarnika..wo bhi fraud collection dikha ke Hit karaya. Lekin andhbhakton ke liye ye RANDAWAT sabse badi ,achi heroine hai 😂 — Nayak Rudra Narayan (@RnNayak96) January 26, 2023

“Kangana ji’s film Dhakad earned 55 lakh rupees on the first day and lifetime collection 2.58 crores. While Pathan film has earned more than 100 crores on the first day,” another Twitter user had drawn a comparison.

Ajay Devgn reacts to Shahrukh Khan-led ‘Pathaan’ Box Office collection

Ranaut wrote back to the comparison tweet saying, “Yes, Dhakad was a historic flop, when did I deny this?”

She added, “This is SRK ji’s first successful film in ten years, we also take inspiration from him, I hope we will also get a similar chance that India gave him. After all this India is great, it is generous.”

Haan ji Dhaakad bahut badi historic flop rahi hai, iss baat se maine kab mana kiya? SRK ji ki dus saal mein yeh pehli film chali hai,hum bhi unse prerna lete hain, ummeed hai jaise Bharat ne unko mauka diya humko bhi milega, after all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai,Jai Shri Ram🚩 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

As of ‘Pathaan’, the Siddharth Anand directorial hit theatres on Wednesday and successfully managed to gross over INR300 crores across the globe within three days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The action thriller flick is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles.

Comments