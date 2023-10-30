‘It’s a bad film’: Experts weigh in on Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ failure

Indian film and trade experts weighed in on the Box Office failure of ‘Tejas’ as A-list actor Kangana Ranaut continues the flop film streak.

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut’s latest release, ‘Tejas’ debuted at the ticket windows over the past weekend, however, rather unlike its name, the action thriller, about an Indian Air Force pilot, failed to fly high at the Box Office.

Apart from the poor numbers in ticket sales, the Box Office disaster opened to mostly negative reviews from film critics and audiences.

Weighing upon the failure of the much-awaited action-thriller flick, Indian film trade analyst Komal Nahta simply called it ‘a bad film’.

Moreover, trade expert Girish Johar was of the belief that ‘Tejas’ bombed at the Box Office because of two reasons. He explained, “Kangana went all out for promotions but I also feel that people were not too excited with whatever the promotion materials were shared. And also, they did not find something new in the promotions.”

“Everyone knows it’s a fictionalized underdog story. There are planes but those who have watched Mission Impossible and Top Gun, they couldn’t find the film to be of that level,” he added.

Johar continued to explain, “I think the characterization and weak script are also critical reasons. Had the content been solid for Tejas also, it had all the chances to grow over the weekend, which it did not. So somewhere down the line, the core of the film, which is the content, I think the audiences could not connect with that.”

‘Tejas’, starring Ranaut in the titular role alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra, is written and directed by Sarvesh Mevara.

