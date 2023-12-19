Kangana Ranaut stepping into politics?

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to launch her political career by contesting India’s general elections next year.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The rumours of the Kangana Ranaut actor contesting the Lok Sabha elections had been making rounds on social media. She had met with J. P. Nadda, the President of India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at his Patna residency.

Her father, Amardeep Ranaut, confirmed that she is launching her political career and would contest the elections on the ticket of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

He added that the party would decide from which constituency she would contest.

Kangana Ranaut has often voiced her support of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.

The actress has been recently making films that portray an ultra-nationalistic view. The flicks have missed the mark and are subjected to merciless trolling.

Related – Director shares regrets about Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Rangoon’