VIRAL: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ scene has internet in splits

Bollywood film ‘Tejas‘ and its leading star Kangana Ranaut are being trolled again this time for its illogical action scene.

The mind-numbing baffling scene shows Kangana Ranaut’s Indian Air Force pilot character Tejas Gill on a rescue mission. She carries the wounded officer in her arms and flies away in a waiting chopper amid a chase from tribals on a beach.

Moreover, not a single arrow hits them.

How did this movie miss the Oscar? 😭 pic.twitter.com/vzfIbek693 — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) January 10, 2024

The scene is being roasted for its VFX and screenplay. A user wrote, “I’ve had enough time on Twitter. Time to say goodbye. My night is ruined enough; thanks bro. Live long and peacefully.”

A second commented, “Oh man, where do I start? Why she swayed helicopter away? How did she land as if she jumped from a metre? How can she hear her partner from 500 metre in the air amidst helicopter noise? How lazy you have to be to direct a scene like this?”

A third stated, “I don’t think there was a need to speed up the playback. It looks ridiculous-er in the normal speed I’m sure.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tejas‘ was written and directed by Sarvesh Mevara.

Released in October of last year, the project failed to fly high at the box office. Apart from the poor numbers in ticket sales, the flick opened to mostly negative reviews from film critics and audiences.

