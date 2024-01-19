16.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, January 20, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

VIRAL: Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ scene has internet in splits

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Bollywood film ‘Tejas‘ and its leading star Kangana Ranaut are being trolled again this time for its illogical action scene.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

The mind-numbing baffling scene shows Kangana Ranaut’s Indian Air Force pilot character Tejas Gill on a rescue mission. She carries the wounded officer in her arms and flies away in a waiting chopper amid a chase from tribals on a beach.

Moreover, not a single arrow hits them.

 

The scene is being roasted for its VFX and screenplay. A user wrote, “I’ve had enough time on Twitter. Time to say goodbye. My night is ruined enough; thanks bro. Live long and peacefully.”

A second commented, “Oh man, where do I start? Why she swayed helicopter away? How did she land as if she jumped from a metre? How can she hear her partner from 500 metre in the air amidst helicopter noise? How lazy you have to be to direct a scene like this?”

A third stated, “I don’t think there was a need to speed up the playback. It looks ridiculous-er in the normal speed I’m sure.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Tejas‘ was written and directed by Sarvesh Mevara.

Released in October of last year, the project failed to fly high at the box office. Apart from the poor numbers in ticket sales, the flick opened to mostly negative reviews from film critics and audiences.

Related – Tejas‘: Kangana Ranaut ‘hyper-nationalist’ movie trolled on OTT debut

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.