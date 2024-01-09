‘Tejas’: Kangana Ranaut ‘hyper-nationalist’ movie trolled on OTT debut

After a disastrous theatrical box office run, the Bollywood film ‘Tejas‘ – starring Kangana Ranaut in the leading role – arrived on OTT a few days ago but the movie is being relentlessly trolled for its bad acting, baffling plot and dismal production on the streaming platform as well.

A user of the social media platform Reddit shared a scene and asked whether it was an action or a comedy film. His post triggered a lot of reaction from netizens.

A user commented, “Saw it yesterday only thing I could say the film didn’t have the hold. Like it was not something that would make u sit. And I have watched whole cringe dramas with awful dubbing.”

Another said, “My school teacher who directed our dramas for annual function was a better director than this.” A third went on to add, “Nobody is trolling this film. since nobody actually saw the film.”

A fourth added, “This is comically bad.. Kangana is very lucky people don’t take potshots at her like she does all the time.”

‘Tejas‘ was released in October of last year. However, rather unlike its name, the action thriller, about an Indian Air Force pilot, failed to fly high at the box office. Apart from the poor numbers in ticket sales, the flick opened to mostly negative reviews from film critics and audiences.

‘Tejas‘, starring Kangana Ranaut in the titular role alongside Anshul Chauhan and Varun Mitra, is written and directed by Sarvesh Mevara.

