I want to direct a film with all three Khans: Kangana Ranaut

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has a film with all three Khans of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, in her direction wishlist.

At the trailer launch event of her debut solo directorial ‘Emergency’, Kangana Ranaut expressed her wish to direct all three superstars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh, Aamir and Salman Khan, in a film.

“I would love to produce and direct a film with all three Khans. And I would also love to show the talented side of theirs, wherein they can act, and also look good. And they can also do something, which is very significant to society,” she said. “I would like to make a film like that. Because I think they are all very talented.”

“What they are doing is… of course they are adding a lot of revenue to the film industry and we should be eternally grateful to them. Also, they are engaging with a mass of people, who need that kind of engagement. I think there is a very artistic side to all three of them, which has not been explored other than in just a few films. And I would love to explore that with [them] and so many other actors,” detailed the ‘Queen’ star.

Upon being asked to name her favourite Khan, Ranaut replied, “One actor that I always regret not being able to direct is Irfan Khan saab; he is one of my favourite Khans and I will always miss him.”

Notably, ‘Emergency’ is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The historical biopic is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on September 6.