Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad sells only 20 tickets

The nightmarish run of Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood film Dhaakad at the box office continues with just 20 tickets being sold on the eighth day of its release.

An India-based news agency reported the film – who was produced at an outrageous budget of Rs 2.57 billion – has earned just Rs 11,345 since its release.

The producers tried to cover the expense by selling the film’s license to OTT and digital satellites. Their efforts have gone in vain.

Dhaakad tells the story of the highly trained and deadly field agent Agent Agni (Kangana Ranaut) who is sent on a mission to gather intelligence and neutralize an international human and arms trafficker Rudraveer (Arjun Rampal).

Related – Kartik Aryan leads ‘Outsiders’ race as Kangana Ranaut delivers nine flops in a row

Apart from Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal, the cast also includes Sharib Hashmi along with Divya Dutta Saswata Chatterjee, Tumul Balyan and others.

The direction is helmed by Razneesh Ghai. He has co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi, Rajiv G. Menon and Rinish Ravindra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Dhaakad (@kanganaranaut)

The dialogues are penned by Ritesh Shah.

Dhaakad is a co-production of Zaid Ali, Zohaib Ali, Amit J. Chaudhary, Giuliano Doman, Alex Anthony Fernandes, Sohail Maklai, Deepak Mukut, Anna Sesztakova and Shilpan Vyas Tinu.

Dhruv Ghanekar provided the music score and the cinematography by Tetsuo Nagata.

Comments