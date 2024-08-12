Suriya, Bobby Deol set for an epic face-off in ‘Kanguva’ – Watch trailer

The official trailer of Siruthai Siva’s ‘Kanguva’, starring South cinema superstar Suriya opposite Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, has been released.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The two-and-a-half minute-long trailer of ‘Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga’, starring Tamil cinema A-lister Suriya as the titular character, along with Bobby Deol, as the main antagonist Udhiran, was unveiled by makers on Monday afternoon.

And it gave the audience a good hint on what to expect from this action drama, at the same time, without giving away much about the plot.

Both the lead actors are seen as the leaders of their respective tribes and ruthless warriors in the trailer, teasing an epic showdown in the title.

Reacting to the action-packed trailer, an X user wrote, “Tamil cinema touching Hollywood standards, never seen before avatar is incoming, peak visuals and background score especially his SOUND MODULATION #KanguvaTrailer2. year’s wait will be worth, hyped to it’s core (sic).”

“Watched the #Kanguva trailer, the trailer looks great and also technically brilliant in the aspects of production,music,dop and everything but the problem is Siva.And also he didn’t show any footage from the present timeline. Remainds me of Vivegam time,” one more penned on X.

A review also read, “World class trailer cut..#KanguvaTrailer #kanguva. Expecting Something new from @directorsiva, Pure class and mass @Suriya_offl, Music @ThisIsDSP.”

Also Read: Bobby Deol joins Jr. NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ as antagonist

Apart from Suriya and Bobby Deol, in the titular role and as the main antagonist respectively, the Tamil-language action-fantasy film, directed by Siva, also stars Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu among others.

Adhi Narayana and Madhan Karky co-wrote the screenplay for the title.

‘Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga’ is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on October 10, coinciding with the Hindu festival, Dussehra.