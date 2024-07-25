Bobby Deol joins Jr. NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ as antagonist

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol is all set to join the cast of Jr. NTR’s magnum-opus ‘Devara: Part 1’, as the second antagonist with Saif Ali Khan.

Bobby Deol, who is currently basking on the new-found success, following his acclaimed performance in Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’, and has some big projects in his kitty, has bagged yet another mega-project, reported Indian media outlets.

As reported exclusively by a publication, Deol will play the second antagonist in the upcoming Telugu-language action drama ‘Devara: Part 1’, headlined by South cinema superstar Jr. NTR and Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor, along with Saif Ali Khan.

If reports are to be believed, makers are in talks with the ‘Aashram’ star and discussions are in the ‘final stage’.

Quoting a source close to the production, the outlet reported, “Yes, the team is in talks with Bobby Deol and discussions are in the final stage.”

“Bobby will also play an antagonist in this movie. Saif Ali Khan will be the main antagonist in Devara Part 1 and Bobby will enter towards the end of the film,” revealed the insider. “In Devara Part 2, both Saif and Bobby will have meaty roles as antagonists.”

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, the first of the two-part series of ‘Devara’, is scheduled to hit theatres on September 27.

Meanwhile, some of the other upcoming titles of Deol include Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’, Pawan Kalyan’s ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, YRF’s spy film ‘Alpha’ and an untitled Anurag Kashyap movie.