‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ first look unveiled!

The first look at the prequel, ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ of South-Indian filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster has been unveiled.

Makers of the prequel of the Kannada-language blockbuster, titled ‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’, starring actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, dropped the divine first look of the action-thriller on Monday morning.

As teased by the producers earlier this week, the teaser of the upcoming prequel was unveiled at a historic temple in the Kundapura region of the Karnataka state of India, this morning.

The second film in the series which is said to explore the events introduced in the previous title, is expected to trace back to the origins of the Panjurli Daiva, around the period of 301-400 AD.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, ‘Kantara’ came as a surprise Box Office juggernaut last year, becoming the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever and fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 with its INR450 crore ticket sales.

Originally released in the Kannada language on September 30 2022, the film was later dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, following the massive success, and a prequel for the film was also confirmed by producer Vijay Kiragandur (of K.G.F fame) under his banner ‘Hombale Films’ earlier this year.

