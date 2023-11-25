Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster ‘Kantara’ renewed for a prequel

South-Indian filmmaker Rishab Shetty’s Kannada-language blockbuster, ‘Kantara’ has been renewed for a prequel titled ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’, which came as a surprise Box Office juggernaut last year, becoming the second-highest-grossing Kannada film ever and fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 with its INR450 crore ticket sales, is now getting a prequel titled ‘Chapter: 1’, makers announced on Saturday.

Taking to their social media handles this morning, Hombale Films announced the prequel, titled ‘Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1’, starring Rishab Shetty.

Moreover, the makers also teased about the first look of the film which will be unveiled on November 27 at 12:25 p.m. according to the Indian Standard Time.

Earlier this year, the makers confirmed the sequel and hinted that it will further explore the events introduced in the previous film.

As for the last film, Rishab Shetty’s directorial ‘Kantara’ starred him in the lead role of Kaadubettu Shiva, while the ensemble cast of the action-thriller also featured Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles. It was produced by Vijay Kiragandur (of K.G.F fame) under his banner ‘Hombale Films’.

Originally released in the Kannada language on September 30 last year, the film was later dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu, following the massive success.

