Friday, November 11, 2022
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

Kanwar Muhammad Shahrukh given additional charge of IG Punjab

test

LAHORE: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Elite Force Kanwar Muhammad Shahrukh has been given an additional charge of the IG Punjab police, ARY News reported on Thursday.

AIG Elite Force Kanwar Muhammad Shahrukh has been given an additional charge of IG Punjab after the higher authorities approved a 14-day holiday for the Punjab police chief Faisal Shahkar.

Punjab police chief Faisal Shahkar had requested a 14-day leave to perform Umrah which was approved by the higher authorities.

READ: PUNJAB IGP FAISAL SHAHKAR APPOINTED UN POLICE ADVISER

Earlier, IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar had refused to perform duties as IG Punjab after the assassination attempt on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan during the long march.

On November 5, the Punjab government had decided to remove IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.