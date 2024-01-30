Kanye West loses calm, snatches paparazzo’s phone

American rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West lost his cool and snatched a photographer’s phone in a recent encounter.

In a rather shocking turn of events on Monday, Kanye West almost attacked a photographer for an American tabloid when she asked him about ‘controlling’ his wife, Bianca Censori, while he was en route to Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

“People wanna know if Bianca has her free will, some people are saying that you’re controlling,” the lady, who was later identified as Melanie, asked the rapper appearing with a black mask at the Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Before she could even complete her sentence, West went on to confiscate her phone until it went blank. “Are you crazy?” he angrily asked the photographer.

“You think because you’re a white woman, you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumbass s–t like that asking me about my wife if she has free will? Are you crazy?” he lashed at her. The rapper asked her in return, “You got free will, or you work for the devil?”

When repeatedly asked by the lady to return her phone, West continued, “No, answer the question! You asked me if my wife had free will. Was that a dumbass, disrespectful question to ask a grown-ass superhero?”

The encounter ended on a bizarre note when the rapper urged the photographer to resign from her current job and work for him, offering her double the pay.

Pertinent to note here that the incident occurred the same day an insider told a British Tabloid that West is keeping Censori away from social media, for her supposed ‘protection’. “Bianca has always had social media, and she was active on it — until she married Kanye,” the person shared.

“He doesn’t want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say. He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated,” added the insider.

West was first reported to have informally married Australian architect and an employee of his brand Yeezy, Censori, in a private Beverly Hills ceremony, in January 2023, though the couple had no legal standing for it and did not file for the marriage license either.

