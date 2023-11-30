Kanye West sidelines his kids after Bianca Censori reconciliation: Reports

American rapper and fashion entrepreneur Kanye West reportedly changed his mind about spending time with his four kids around Christmas after he reconciled with his new wife, Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper, Kanye West, or as he goes by now, Ye, has been in the headlines for quite some time now due to his strained marital relationship with his wife Bianca Censori.

However, recent reports from foreign tabloids suggest that the two have allegedly reconciled and are taking some time off in UAE, after Censori’s long stay in her native country, Australia.

As per the reports, the couple is not planning to return to Los Angeles anytime soon, even around Christmas, to spend time with Ye’s four kids from his previous marriage to socialite and beauty mogul, Kim Kardashian. Confirming the buzz, an insider told a foreign publication, “Ye has loved being out of LA, he’s never been a huge fan of the city and has no immediate plans to return, despite having a place here and his Yeezy HQ.”

“Bianca has spent time back in Australia and they’re getting back on track and planning what to do for the holidays,” the source added.

The same person also shared they are considering a return to Italy in the upcoming weeks, as the rapper plans to rent a place in the country and make Kardashian fly the kids there. “He hasn’t had all four children in a while, so it may just be the older ones, who are always accompanied by Kim’s security and a nanny, but he does want to see them,” the insider spilt.

For the unversed, West was first reported to have informally married Australian architect and an employee of his brand Yeezy, Censori, in a private Beverly Hills ceremony, in January 2023.

