Kanye West’s highly anticipated debut performance in India was cancelled on 23 May 2026, after organisers received security directives from Indian authorities.

The rapper, who now performs under the name Ye, had been scheduled to appear at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, which would have marked his first-ever concert in the country.

Concert promoter White Fox Entertainment confirmed the cancellation, stating that all valid ticket holders would receive full refunds. The decision was attributed to official safety concerns and wider public security risks.

The India leg of Kanye West’s tour has encountered multiple setbacks over the past three months. The original show was due to take place on 29 March 2026, but was postponed in mid-March amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia. At the time, organisers emphasised that the decision had been taken in the interest of safety, while expressing optimism that the event would be rescheduled.

In April, a new date of 23 May 2026 was announced, with ticket sales reopening shortly afterwards. The venue remained Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the largest outdoor concert arena in New Delhi, which has previously hosted several international acts. The announcement was met with strong enthusiasm from fans across India, with early sales indicating significant demand for the landmark event.

However, as the concert date approached, security advisories issued by Indian authorities led to the final cancellation. On 15 May 2026, just over a week before the scheduled performance, White Fox Entertainment released an official statement confirming the decision. The company said it was “deeply disheartened” and explained that the event could not proceed due to directives from officials. Although no specific threats were disclosed publicly, reports suggested that security agencies had identified potential risks linked to large-scale gatherings.

The Government of India did not issue a detailed public explanation regarding the concerns. Industry observers have speculated that the decision may have been influenced by ongoing regional tensions and standard security protocols applied to major public events. Large international concerts in India typically undergo strict risk assessments, although the timing of this directive suggested heightened caution from authorities.

Following the cancellation, District confirmed that automatic refunds would be issued to the original payment methods within 7–10 working days. Ticket holders were notified via SMS confirming cancellation and refund eligibility. No compensation beyond refunds was announced, although organisers indicated that a future India performance has not been ruled out.