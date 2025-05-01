Kanye West’s ‘DONDA 2’ pulled down from streamers hours after release

American rapper Kanye West’s ‘DONDA 2’ was pulled down hours after Ye released the ‘lost’ album on streaming services.

As reported by foreign media, Kanye West’s long-lost album ‘DONDA 2’, which was finally released on streaming services on Wednesday, was taken down only a few hours later, after the producers accused the rapper of non-payment of dues and threatened to take legal action against him.

In a post on the social platform X, Ye revealed that his longtime associate DeAndre ‘Free’ Maiden, who manages producers Jahmal ‘Boogz Da Beast’ Gwin and Brian ‘AllDay’ Miller, of 18 ‘DONDA 2’ tracks, contacted him to take down the album, due to the non-payment of eight songs.

The rapper posted the screengrab of a message, allegedly from Maiden, which read, “We did not & do not consent to the usage of our work for Donda 2 or ANY Ye project! He’s owed us $ for almost 3 years now, has refused to pay, yet keeps stealing our work.”

“The Lawyers are getting this taken down within the hour,” he purportedly told West.

Sharing the screenshots post on the social platform, Ye captioned, “Free Maiden tried to charge me 3 million dollars for these beats from people I showed how to make beats to. Now he going to take down Donda 2.”

The record was abruptly removed from the streaming platforms later.

