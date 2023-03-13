‘It is our fault only’: Kapil Sharma on Box Office failure of Bollywood films

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma addressed the long-running lull of big-budgeted Bollywood films at the Box Office.

In one of the recent promotional outings of his upcoming film ‘Zwigato’, Sharma spoke about the Box office failure of multiple big films in the last two years which has made producers and distributors apprehensive about future releases.

Speaking of the numbers, he said, “Some films are working, some are not. In the recent past, we saw some films that got a great response, for example Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.”

“Kantara also worked so well and we never even saw its promotions,” he added.

Moreover, Sharma reiterated the thoughts earlier shared by A-list actor Akshay Kumar. He stated, “I never blame anyone. It is our fault only, we can’t put it on anyone. It’s the same public who has been showering love on you for all these years. So, if they don’t like something about you or your work, you should find out the reason behind it.”

“When I was a kid, watching cinema used to be a luxury for us. We never used to watch films weekly but once or twice a year,” he recalled. “But today, we have so much of content especially with OTT coming in. A person like me has started watching Korean, Iranian or Dutch films now.”

“After watching so much of content, how will you see an average film,” the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, ‘Zwigato’ – a drama flick about an ex-factory floor manager who is forced to work as a food delivery rider after losing his job – releases in theatres on March 17. The film by Nandita Das stars Kapil Sharma with Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag and Sayani Gupta.

