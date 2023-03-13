‘I was disappointed in myself’: Shraddha Kapoor recalls cheating in exams

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor shared a school memory when she was caught by the teacher cheating in an exam.

In one of the promotional outings of her new film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ a few days ago, Kapoor got nostalgic sharing a childhood memory of cheating during an exam and how she got caught by a teacher in the act.

Speaking to a digital channel about a time when she never thought she will get caught for her lie but did, Kapoor recalled, “At some point in our lives everyone has cheated in exams and I got caught. I was so disappointed in myself.”

“I had written my answers under my pinafore, on my leg, and I had thought ki ‘kya brilliant idea hai matlab (what a brilliant idea it is and) no one will be able to catch me and all. I’ve written my answers’,” Kapoor detailed.

The ‘Aashiqui 2’ star added, “I was just looking at the answers and my teacher was standing right next to me and I was like ‘hey I know I am going to get amazing marks’. She was right there and she went like, ‘Shraddha!’, and I was gone, it was the end.”

“I was caught very badly, so clearly, I am a terrible liar,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Kapoor’s latest release ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ with Ranbir Kapoor, hit theatres earlier this week. The title earned INR70 crore at the domestic Box Office, by the end of day 5.

Next, she has a sequel to the horror-comedy ‘Stree’ in the kitty.

