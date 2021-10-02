Saturday, October 2, 2021
Web Desk

Kapil Sharma, Johnny Lever pay tribute to Umer Sharif

Legendary comedian Umer Sharif passed away in Germany after a protracted illness on Saturday.

Celebrities from both Pakistan and India have expressed profound sorrow and grief over the demise of the renowned artist.

Famous Indian comedian Kapil Sharma tweeted: “Alvida legend. may your soul Rest In Peace.”

Bollywood actor and comedian Johnny Lever, talking exclusively to ARY News, said: “Umer Sharif took dramas to a new level. Umer was a No.1 artist. His work was entirely different [from fellow artists]. People like him are born once in a thousand years.”

“Umer had come to India to write a movie script in 1990. We would gossip for hours,” Lever reminisced.

