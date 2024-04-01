‘Our lucky charm’: Kapil Sharma praises Sunil Grover, Archana Puran Singh

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma is all praises for his co-stars Archana Puran Singh and Sunil Grover, as the trio reunites for their new Netflix show.

In a recent press conference for their show, comedian Kapil Sharma dubbed veteran actor and television personality Archana Puran Singh his ‘lucky charm’.

He said, “She is our lucky charm. We started the show in 2013. Before that, I worked with Archana ji in Comedy Circus. Her speciality is that she understands every type of humour, and that’s an art.”

“We enjoy a lot when she sits in front of us,” he added.

Further speaking about Grover, after the two resolved their long-standing feud, Sharma continued, “You all love Sunil paji so much. People think that our collaboration began from this show in 2013, but in 2009 there was a show called Hans Baliye, and I met him for the first time on that show. And you all know pura show ek taraf inki fan following ek taraf (the whole show is on one side and his fan following is on the other).”

Notably, the first episode of their new show, titled ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, featuring Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor, with his mother and sister, premiered on the streaming giant Netflix, on Saturday, March 30.

