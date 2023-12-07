Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover reunite after 6 years of feud

Indian comedians Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover ended their years-long feud, reuniting for a new show on streaming giant Netflix.

The host of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ and fellow comedian Sunil Grover put an end to their long-standing cold war, as the two reunite with all the other cast members for a new Netflix show.

The first teaser of the upcoming offering, released by the official Instagram handle of Netflix India earlier this week, captured the two beloved celebrities in the same frame, talking about the show, before the other cast members, including Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and Archana Puran Singh joined them

In the clip, Sharma teased, “So we’re going to be in more than 190 countries,” before he was interrupted by Grover, adding, “Forget Australia though.” When asked why, he maintained, “Let’s avoid it.”

“But they are waiting,” Sharma added, to which, Grover nodded his head and replied, “Okay. But we won’t go by air, we will go by road,” and both agreed.

Sharing the clip on social media, the streaming giant captioned, “Dil thaam ke baithiye, jis ghadi ka intezar tha, vo aagayi hai (The moment you were waiting for, is here)! @kapilsharma and @whosunilgrover BACK TOGETHER.”

For the unversed, Sharma and Grover shared the stage in many stand-up shows before the two had a fight. Reportedly, they had an altercation mid-air when they were on their way back from Melbourne, Australia in 2017, after which Grover, who essayed various characters including Dr Mashoor Gulati, Rinku Devi and Gutthi on ‘TKSS’, quit the show.

