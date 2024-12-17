Kapil Sharma receives flak over alleged racist jibe at Atlee

Comedian and Bollywood actor Kapil Sharma landed in the middle of a controversy after he allegedly took racist jibes at filmmaker Atlee.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Atlee Kumar recently appeared in the latest episode of the Netflix show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ alongside the ‘Baby John’ cast including Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Released a few days earlier, the grand finale of the Netflix show received severe criticism from social media users over Kapil Sharma’s alleged racist remarks at the ‘Jawan’ director.

During the episode, the Indian comedian cracked a joke about Atlee, asking whether he is seen and identified by people when he first meets them.

“But, when you get to meet a star for the first time, do they ask, where is Atlee?” a segment of the Netflix show sees Kapil Sharma asking the ‘Jawan’ director.

Read more: Varun Dhawan clarifies ‘Baby John’ is ‘not a remake’ of ‘Theri’

Atlee responded by saying, “In a way I understood your question. I’ll try to answer. I’m actually very thankful to AR Murugadoss sir because he produced my first film. He asked for a script, but he didn’t see how I was looking or whether I’m capable of it or not. But, he loved my narration. I think the world should see that. We should not judge by appearance. You have to judge by your heart.”

Following the backlash, the Bollywood actor and comedian took to X to clarify about the episode.

Replying to a tweet where a user claimed that he insulted the director, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Dear sir, can you pls explain to me where n when I talked about looks in this video ? pls don’t spread hate on social media thank you. (guys watch n decide by yourself, don’t follow anybody’s tweet like a sheep).”

It is worth noting here that Atlee made his directorial debut with the 2013 Tamil film ‘Raja Rani.’

He directed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the box office hit ‘Jawan’ and has turned a producer for ‘Baby John,’ a Hindi adaption of his Tamil film ‘Theri’ starring Thalapathy Vijay.

Directed by Kalees, ‘Baby John’ features Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan alongside Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles.