Kapil Sharma reveals channel asked him to flirt with actors

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma claimed that the Indian TV channel asked him to flirt with female actors on his show.

Currently, on the promotional spree for his upcoming film ‘Zwigato’, Sharma was recently seated with Indian Punjabi celebrity and ‘Bigg Boss’ alum, Shehnaaz Gill on her YouTube show ‘Desi Vibes’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

During the outing, Gill complaint to Sharma about his flirtatious moves with every female guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, to which, the comedian-turned-actor revealed that he does that upon the request of the channel’s management as they had asked him to do so, even after his marriage.

“Aap believe nahi karoge mujhe channel ne bola, (You will not believe it but the channel has asked me to do it [flirt]),” Sharma stated.

He explained, “Shaadi ke baad na mujhe thodi sharam aane lag gayi ki agar koi aayi hai heroine toh main kya bolu. Uske baad jab do bachche hogaye, fir toh mein bilkul hi serious hogaya… toh wo wala angle mein jaata nahi tha. Seedhe seedhe film ki baat karta tha, (I became a bit conscious after marriage, and then after kids, and hence would only talk about the film to all the guests).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

“To unhone [channel] mail par bheja ki aapka wo angle miss kar rahe hai hum, (So they sent me an email with the survey that [fans] are missing that angle [on the show]),” Sharma added.

Moreover, he self-proclaimed himself as ‘Bharat ka romantic pakshi‘ (romance bird of India) on the show.

‘It is our fault only’: Kapil Sharma on Box Office failure of Bollywood films

It is pertinent to mention here that Kapil Sharma married Ginni Chatrath in December 2018. The couple shares two kids together – a daughter and a son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

Meanwhile, ‘Zwigato’ – a drama flick about an ex-factory floor manager who is forced to work as a food delivery rider after losing his job – releases in theatres on March 17. The film by Nandita Das stars Sharma with Shahana Goswami, Gul Panag and Sayani Gupta.

Comments