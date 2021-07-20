Karachi administration bans bathing, swimming at beaches

KARACHI: The city administration has imposed a ban over bathing and swimming at the city’s beach under section 144, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Commissioner Karachi in a notification has imposed ban within territorial limits of Karachi for two months, from July 16 to September 15.

The office of the Commissioner has directed deputy commissioners to ensure compliance of the ban.

The citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the beach and follow the administration’s order.

It is to be mentioned here that a large number of people used to visit the city’s beaches during holidays with likelihood of drowning incidents due to public bathing and swimming in the sea.

Earlier, the South district police had announced a plan to keep people from heading to the Seaview beach during the Eid holidays.

According to the plan, two pickets will be set up, one at Ittehad Road near Ayesha Masjid while the second near Bilawal House with motorcycle squads to patrol the area to enforce the ban.

Fifty policemen will be deployed at different spots in addition to 150 personnel who will perform duties along the Seaview road.

SSP South Zubair Nazir has assured that the citizens who live in the proximity to the Seaview will be permitted entry.