Seaview beach closed for public ahead of Eidul Azha

KARACHI: Karachi’s Seaview beach, the most accessible picnic spot in the port city, has been closed for public ahead of Eidul Azha.

Police have devised a plan to keep people from heading to the seaview beach during the Eid holidays.

According to the plan, two pickets will be set up, one at Ittehad Road near Ayesha Masjid while the second near Bilawal House with motorcycle squads to patrol the area to enforce the ban.

50 policemen will be deployed at different spots in addition to 150 personnel who will perform duties along the Seaview road.

SSP South Zubair Nazir said citizens who live in the areas in proximity to the Seaview will be permitted entry.

On July 15, the Sindh government announced closure of indoor dining, schools from class I to VIII, recreational places, including water parks, Seaview, Hawkesbay, Keenjhar Lake, swimming pools, cinemas and indoor gyms from Monday (July 19).