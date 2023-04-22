Karachi administrator swings into action after Noor Jehan’s death  

KARACHI: Administrator of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Saif-ur-Rehman has sprung into action following the death of ailing elephant Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the administrator has summoned the records of Dr Amir Ismail – doctor at Karachi Zoo – following the deaths of animals.

Saif-ur-Rehman has sought a reply over steps taken for treatment of ailing elephant.

The authorities were also considering to constitute an inquiry committee on Noor Jehan’s death. Dr Amir Ismail’s assistants will also be made part of the investigation.

Earlier in the day, a 17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan, breathed her last at Karachi Zoo on Saturday, Karachi Administrator Saif Ur Rehman confirmed.

17-year-old African elephant, Noor Jehan underwent emergency treatment for a tumour in Karachi on April 5, but collapsed days later and has since lain stricken on its side.

Karachi administrator said that all-out efforts were made to save the life of the ailing elephant.

She was treated under the supervision of international experts and a Four Paws team also visited her at the Karachi Zoo, he said and expressed sorrow over the demise of Noor Jehan.

“Life and death is in the hand of Allah Almighty. I am saddened at her death,” said Rehman.

It is worth mentioning here that there were four elephants in captivity in Karachi, who are all siblings including three females and a male.

All four African elephants arrived in Pakistan in 2009. Noor Jehan and Madhubala had been moved to the Karachi Zoo, while Malika and Sonu had been taken to the Safari Park.

