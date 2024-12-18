Suspect remanded in Karachi airport attack case

KARACHI: Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) sent a suspect on physical remand in a case pertaining to an attack near Karachi airport that targeted Chinese engineers, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) presented another arrested suspect named Saleem, accused of facilitating the attackers, before the court.

The investigation officer requested the court to grant physical remand of the suspect, stating that Saleem is needed to be interrogated further to uncover more details about the bomb blast.

Approving the CTD request, the ATC granted a three-day physical remand of the suspect to the CTD for further investigation.

According to the investigation officer, Saleem is believed to be a facilitator of the suicide bomber and had received money for terrorists in his account.

The court has also sought a progress report from the investigation officer by the next hearing.

Two Chinese nationals were killed and several were injured in the attack that took place on October 6 close to the Jinnah International Airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

Addressing a joint press conference with IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar lauded the swift action of the CTD in tracing the suspects and facilitators in the attack on Chinese nationals near the Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

Lanjar said the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility of the Karachi airport blast.

He said Rs7.1 million was transferred to a bank account of a person named Saeed through a bank employee named Bilal to buy the vehicle in Karachi for the attack.