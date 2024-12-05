Karachi airport blast: ATC directs police to submit case challan

KARACHI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday directed police to submit challan of the Karachi airport blast case, that targetted Chinese engineers.

As per details, suspects Javed and Mst. Gul were presented before the court after end of the physical remand. The police investigation team sought an extension in the physical remand, while the ATC ordered to send both the suspects to jail on judicial remand.

The police have been asked to submit challan of the case by December 16.

Two Chinese nationals were killed and several were injured in the attack that took place, last month, close to the Jinnah International Airport, the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan said.

Addressing a joint press conference with IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Ziaul Hasan Lanjar lauded the swift action of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police in tracing the suspects and facilitators in the attack on Chinese nationals.

Lanjar said the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility of the Karachi airport blast.

He said Rs7.1 million was transferred to a bank account of a person named Saeed through a bank employee named Bilal to buy the vehicle in Karachi for the attack.