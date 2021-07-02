More inbound passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Karachi airport

KARACHI: As many as 19 more passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after a flight from Saudi Arabia was screened for the virus at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by the Sindh health department, a Saudi Airline flight SV-708 landed at Karachi Airport from Riyadh and the passengers were screened for COVID-19.

“Rapid testing found 19 passengers testing positive for the infection,” the health department shared as they were shifted to a quarantine facility.

According to a previous report, from May 05 to June 25 authorities found 133 inbound passengers positive for COVID-19 at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

According to a report of the Sindh Health Department, the passengers who arrived at the airport from overseas from May 05 to June 25, underwent COVID-19 rapid tests. “Overall rapid tests of 51,769 inbound passengers were conducted and 133 of them were found COVID-19 positive.”

“Mostly COVID-19 diagnosed in the passengers coming from Saudi Arabia and Dubai,” according to the health department report.

An integrated mechanism has been devised to detect inbound travellers carrying COVID-19 at the country’s airports by the health authorities.

The NCOC had been told on June 8 by the concerned officials that an integrated mechanism was devised to detect COVID-positive passengers at the airports and so far 388 travellers were found carrying the virus. It was also told that the authorities are implementing the trace and quarantine system for inbound travellers.