Karachi airport’s main runway to get major upgrade

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Thursday decided to upgrade the main runway of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

An agreement for the reconstruction and upgrade of the main runway at Jinnah International Airport has been signed at a ceremony held at the Civil Aviation Headquarters.

The reconstruction project, set to commence after Eid, aims to extend the runway length by 1,000 feet, bringing it to a total of 11,500 feet.

This significant enhancement will allow widebody aircraft up to category 4 to utilize the runway, vastly improving the airport’s capacity to handle larger aircraft.

The upgrade is expected to provide better airside infrastructure, which is crucial for managing the increasing number of passengers and flights.

The new runway will be equipped with centerline lights and a Category One airfield lighting system, further improving safety and operational efficiency.

This project marks a major step forward in modernizing Pakistan’s aviation infrastructure to meet international standards and growing demands.