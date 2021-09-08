Rainfall in Karachi, other districts of Sindh from tonight: PMD

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall with gusty funds and isolated heavy falls in Karachi and other districts of Sindh from 8th September night.

According to the Met Office a monsoon low pressure area lies over Central India with its trough extending westward. Under the influence of this weather system, rainfall with thunderstorm and occasional gusty winds and isolated heavy falls likely in Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro and Karachi districts from tonight to 11th September.

Tharparker, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta districts will likely to receive rainfall with occasional gusty winds and heavy falls at isolated places till 11th September.

Rainfall also likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur and Dadu districts from Thursday to Saturday, according to the PMD.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh on Tuesday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in different parts of Sindh including Karachi.

According to PDMA, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benzairabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana will likely to receive heavy downpour.

The alert addressed to all district administrations in the province has advised alert in view of a forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) about heavy rainfall with thunderstorms from September 8 to 11.

A letter has been sent to Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take precautionary measures to avert human and material losses.