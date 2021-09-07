PDMA issues heavy rainfall alert for Karachi, other Sindh cities

KARACHI: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Sindh has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in different parts of Sindh including Karachi from September 7 to 11, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to PDMA, Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benzairabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Sukkur and Larkana will receive heavy downpour.

The alert addressed to all district administrations in the province has advised remaining alert in view of a forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) about heavy rainfall with thunderstorms from September 8 to 11.

A letter has been sent to Deputy Commissioners of all the districts to take precautionary measures to avert human and material losses.

Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz today said that the eastern parts of Sindh will receive rainfall tonight under the impact of a Low Pressure Area in central India.

A new spell of rainfall will begin in Karachi from Thursday (September 09). The wet spell will likely to persist for two to three days and bring rainfall with thunderstorm, the official said.

According to a weather report, a monsoon wave has strengthened over the Indian Ocean. “Packed with clouds, moisture and precipitation, it will trigger the formation of low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal from September 09”.

It is to be mentioned here that parts of Karachi received light to moderate rain on Tuesday morning.

Light drizzle and moderate rain was reported across the swathes of Karachi with Malir and East districts amongst the earliest to receive the rain.