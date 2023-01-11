Karachi: Another man shot dead by robbers over resistance

KARACHI: In yet another killing during street crimes in Karachi, a young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance in Surjani Yaru Goth area of Karachi, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, four armed robbers forcefully entered house and opened fire upon resistance which led to the killing of one person.

The deceased was identified as Salman.

The robbers fled away after committing a crime, said police, adding that a search for culprits was underway.

Five killed over resistance in January

Five people lost their lives and 29 others were injured resisting robbery bids in Karachi during the first 12 days of January.

According to the details, street crimes in Karachi are increasing as several people have lost their lives and valuables.

According to a report, apart from five killings, 29 civilians were also injured during the resisting robberies and they were given medical aid in different hospitals.

A total of over Rs 32.5 million were looted in the first 12 days, the first major robbery of this year took place in Karachi’s Clifton, where armed robbers killed a civilian while resisting robbery of Rs7.5 million.

During the robbery, 11 expensive watches and laptops were looted and dozens of mobile phones were snatched from the citizens in the first 12 days of January.

