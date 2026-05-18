KARACHI: In a shocking incident, four sacrificial animals were injured after armed robbers opened indiscriminate fire in the New Karachi area during an attempted street crime, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place in Karachi’s New Karachi area when motorcycle-riding suspects attempted to rob citizens in a residential street. Residents reportedly reacted after spotting the robbers and opened fire, triggering a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Police said the fleeing suspects also resorted to indiscriminate firing while escaping the scene, causing panic in the neighborhood. As a result of the firing, four sacrificial animals standing in the street sustained bullet injuries.

Authorities confirmed that one of the injured animals was later slaughtered after its condition deteriorated critically. No human casualties were reported in the incident.

Police have launched a search operation across Karachi to trace and arrest the escaped suspects. Investigations into the incident are underway.

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In other news, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended an officer following allegations of misconduct and assault on traders during a raid in Karachi’s Saddar Sarafa Bazaar.

According to the statement on social media, Director General FIA Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident reported by ARY News and sought a detailed report from the relevant authorities.

He directed officials to submit a comprehensive inquiry report within 48 hours after reviewing all aspects of the case.

The DG FIA stated that the agency believes in transparent and impartial action in accordance with the law, adding that strict action will be taken against any illegal activities.

The FIA Karachi Zone Director, Syed Muntazir Mehdi, took immediate action and suspended the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Anti-Corruption Circle.

Authorities said the step has been taken to ensure an impartial and institutional review of the incident, the statement noted. The FIA reiterated that no one is above the law and that action against illegal activities will continue.

Earlier, FIA officers conducted a raid on a jewellery shop, claiming the operation was part of an investigation into alleged silver smuggling.

Videos of the raid went viral on social media, showing FIA officials behaving aggressively and assaulting shop employees and owners during questioning.