Autopsy fails to determine cause of housemaid’s death in Karachi

The autopsy for a 16-year-old domestic worker who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) was inconclusive, according to police.

A 16-year-old domestic worker Faria was found dead in a bungalow in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) Khayaban-e-Bukhari on Sunday. The body was moved to Jinnah Hospital for autopsy.

The police said the initial postmortem report failed to ascertain the cause of the death of the domestic worker, while the body had been handed over to the heirs.

During the media talk outside the hospital, the police officials expressed doubt over the incident of alleged suicide and disclosed that the house owner is a dentist and was outside with his family during the time of the incident.

The police stated that the girl had been working in the same house for the past year.

According to the statement of the house owner, he went out for lunch, and upon returning home, he discovered that the girl had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan.

However, the police spokesperson asserted that the initial investigation and proof found from the incident site didn’t support the house owner’s claim of the girl’s suicide.