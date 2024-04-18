Karachi: AVLC hands over snatched, stolen cars to owners

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) Thursday handed over 18 snatched and stolen vehicles to their owners at a ceremony held at AVLC Headquarters Sharifabad, Karachi.

SSP AVLC Arif Aslam Rao handed over the keys of the vehicles including cars and Mazda Truck to their owners. The citizens expressed their gratitude to the AVLC after getting their vehicles back.

The vehicles that were snatched from parts of Karachi were recovered by the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) in three weeks. The SSP AVLC vowed to control the snatching of vehicles.

Earlier this month, the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released a report on Karachi street crimes in the first three months of 2024.

The report revealed that as many as 22,627 crimes were reported in the first three months (Jan-March) of 2024. During the 91 days, 59 people lost their lives while resisting robberies in the port city, while over 700 people sustained injuries.

373 cars, 15,968 motorbikes and 6,102 mobile phones were snatched or stolen in Karachi during the first three months of 2024.

The CPLC report further said that 25 incidents of extortion and five incidents of kidnapping for ransom were reported in Karachi.

Overall 154 people lost their lives in the first three months of 2024 in various incidents, the report said.