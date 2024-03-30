Karachi: Ban imposed on use of drone cameras

KARACHI: Amid deteriorating security situation, a ban has been imposed on operating a drone, remote-controlled aircraft and flying cameras in Karachi’s South District, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to a notification issued today, the District South administration banned the use of drone cameras for two months – March 30 to May 29.

The notification stated that the ban has been imposed in the aftermath of recent terror incidents across Pakistan.

“The decision was taken to protect the Chinese consulate and important installations”, Commissioner Karachi said in a statement.

The development came days after five Chinese nationals working on the Dasu dam project perished in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Shangla district.

Besides five Chinese citizens, one Pakistani national — the driver — was also killed after a suicide bomber rammed into the bus transporting staff of the Dasu dam project in Bisham, Shangla district.

Read More: CCTV footage of Shangla attack emerges

According to police, the bus was travelling from Islamabad to Kohistan when it came under the attack on Karakoram Highway. Following the attack, the bus caught fire and fell into the ravine.

PM visits Chinese embassy

Soon after the bombing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his cabinet members visited the Chinese embassy to assure Beijing about security for its citizens and promise a comprehensive probe into the suicide bombing.

As he arrived at the embassy to offer condolences, PM Shehbaz asked the Chinese envoy to relay his condolences to the China president, the premier, and the families of the deceased. He, however, assured the envoy of a high-level probe into the explosion.

“We will not let such nefarious attempts to undermine the Pak-China friendship succeed. The enemies of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have again tried to interrupt it through such cowardly attempt but the enemy will never succeed in its evil designs.”

The Chinese ambassador thanked the prime minister for visiting the embassy and showing personal interest in the investigation of the incident. Mohsin Naqvi, the interior minister who was accompanying the PM, also vowed a comprehensive probe into the explosion.