Karachi bar association reacts to 26th constitutional amendment

KARACHI: The Bar Association in Karachi criticized the recently approved 26th constitutional amendments, calling it a ‘dark day in the history of Pakistan’s democracy’, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Karachi Bar Association strongly condemned the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, criticizing the process and its implications for the judiciary.

According to a statement by the association, while Parliament holds the authority to amend the Constitution, the lack of transparency in the procedure raises serious concerns among the citizens.

The association warned that this day will be remembered as a dark moment in the country’s democratic history.

One of the major objections raised by the bar association is that the amendment appears ‘clip the wings of the judiciary.’

The bar association further stressed that the formation of judicial benches by a commission with a political majority, as proposed in the amendment, undermines the impartiality of judicial appointments.

The Karachi Bar also advocated for the appointment of Justice Mansoor Ali Shah as Chief Justice of Pakistan, stating that he is best suited for the role.

The association vowed to continue monitoring the amendment and its potential consequences and expressed readiness to protect the independence of the judiciary and the rights of citizens if needed.

It is worth noting here that the federal government managed to secure two-third majority for the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment in the National Assembly (NA) in the wee hours of Monday, shortly after it sailed through Senate.

In the Senate, sixty five members voted in favour of the constitutional amendment and four against it, while in the National Assembly 225 members supported the amendment and 12 opposed.

The constitution amendment envisages introduction of reforms to the appointment process and tenure of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and establishment of constitutional benches at the Supreme Court, with equal representation from all provinces.

It also provides to establish constitutional benches at the high courts.

The senior-most judge of each constitutional bench will serve as its presiding officer.

Under the constitutional amendment, the term for the Chief Justice of Pakistan has been set at three years.