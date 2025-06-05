Karachi beach ban: Section 144 imposed for public safety

KARACHI: Karachi’s administration has imposed an eight-day ban on visiting coastal areas under Section 144 due to high tides and rough sea conditions, ARY News reported.

According to the announcement, the restriction is effective from June 6 to June 13, 2025, and is applied to KANNUP Beach, Sunerah Beach, Mubarak Village, Turtle Beach, and Dua Chowk Beach.

The Karachi beach ban was implemented following a request from the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), highlighting rising drowning incidents and dangerous waves during the monsoon season.

The Karachi beach ban under section 144 forbids swimming, bathing, diving, and all entertaining activities at these locations to avert fatalities.

Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi emphasised that this measure is a defensive stage to ensure public safety.

Law enforcement officials have been ordered to take action against violators under Section 195 (i) (a) and Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Officials have stated that the Karachi beach ban is temporary but may be extended if hazardous sea conditions persist.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with authorities and avoid visiting restricted areas during this period.

LAHORE: On the directives of the Punjab government, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed from June 5 to June 11, to maintain public peace and safeguard the lives of citizens during the Eid al-Adha holidays.

The notification was issued on account of the reports associated with Eid al-Adha celebration practices, which are not safe and unhygienic.

The Punjab government has announced several guidelines to ensure public safety, hygiene, and public order during the upcoming Eid occasion.

According to the notification, animal remains, such as heads and trotters, cannot be burnt in public spaces. Also, animal waste and offal are prohibited from being discarded in drains, manholes, canals, or other water bodies to stop contamination.

The Home Department has given strict instructions to all district administrations and law enforcement agencies to impose the restrictions and take legal action against any violations.