Punjab imposes section 144 during Eid al-Adha

LAHORE: On the directives of the Punjab government, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been imposed from June 5 to June 11, to maintain public peace and safeguard the lives of citizens during the Eid al-Adha holidays.



The notification was issued on account of the reports associated with Eid al-Adha celebration practices, which are not safe and unhygienic.

The Punjab government has announced several guidelines to ensure public safety, hygiene, and public order during the upcoming Eid occasion.

According to the notification, animal remains, such as heads and trotters, cannot be burnt in public spaces. Also, animal waste and offal are prohibited from being discarded in drains, manholes, canals, or other water bodies to stop contamination.

The government has also banned the establishment of temporary cattle markets at locations that are not authorised to control the sale of sacrificial animals, allowing transactions only at officially selected sites to maintain proper hygiene and crowd control.

Also, the restrictions are imposed on swimming, bathing, and boating in rivers, canals, lakes, and dams to prevent unforeseen incidents and ensure public safety.

Displaying of firearms and ammunition publicly has also been banned completely under Section 144 to avoid any threats to peace and security during Eid al-Adha.

While discussing the imposition of section 144, the Punjab government’s spokesperson said that these measures have been introduced for the protection of human life, upholding public order, and improving environmental hygiene. He also highlighted that such activities are not only hazardous to one’s health but also cause public distress and conflict.

In the announcement, the department has also restricted unauthorised organisations from collecting sacrificial animal hides.

Only welfare organisations and charities registered with the Punjab Charity Commission can collect hides, ensuring everything is transparent and follows the law.

The Home Department has given strict instructions to all district administrations and law enforcement agencies to impose the restrictions and take legal action against any violations.