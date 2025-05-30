No holidays for Sindh transport officials during Eid ul-Adha

KARACHI: On the directives of the Sindh government during the festival of Eid ul-Adha, the holidays of all officials from the Provincial Transport Authority, Regional Transport Authorities, and District Transport Authorities have been cancelled, ARY News reported.



This significant step has been taken to monitor and control overpriced transport fares during Eid-ul-Adha, ensuring that transport officers remain on duty to swiftly address public complaints.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that Eid ul-Adha transport fares must be charged as approved by the government.

Sharjeel Memon highlighted that on the occasion of Eid, citizens travel to meet their relatives, and during this occasion, the government is supposed to make their ease a priority.

Citizens can directly approach the Deputy Secretary of Transport by calling 0346-2522641 if field officers are unable to respond promptly.

Sharjeel Memon restated that transporters would not be allowed to exploit the public’s requirements during Eid. The Sindh government will take strong action against any bus or transport operator caught charging extra fares.

The Sindh government encourages the general public to report any violations and stick to paying only the official Eid ul-Adha transport fares.

Read More: Govt to announce Eid ul-Adha holidays

The federal government decided to announce a four-day public holiday for Eid al-Adha, starting from June 6 to June 9, 2025, ARY News reported. citing sources.

The decision has been taken following the approval from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. A formal notification in this regard will be issued by the Cabinet Division.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced that the Zil Hajj moon was not sighted in Pakistan on Tuesday, and the first day of Eid ul-Adha will be observed on June 7, Saturday.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for the sighting of the Zil Hajj 1446 Hijri moon. Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, addressing a press conference after the meeting, confirmed that no credible testimonies of moon sightings were received from major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad.