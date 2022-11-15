Bike lifter gang busted in Karachi

KARACHI: The police on Tuesday busted a bike-lifting gang in Karachi and arrested its four members in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to the Senior Suprintintindent of Police (SSP) Karachi Central, Maroof Usman said four members of the gang were held in a successful action carried out by police on a tip-off in Bilal Colony.

During the action, two snatched motorcycles, four pistols, 20 mobile phones and other looted stuff were recovered from their custody. The arrested lifters were identified as Qasim Kaloo, Ahmar, Ahsan Patlo and Babu.

The SSP said the snatched motorcycles were being sold in Balochistan, where a man named Mulla was giving them cash and ice in exchange for motorbikes.

Read more: Karachi police bust gang selling stolen bikes in scrap

Further investigation from the arrested was underway.

Earlier, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) busted an interprovincial gang involved in stealing and snatching motorbikes from different areas of Karachi and selling them in Balochistan.

SSP Tariq Nawaz said a five-member gang was busted from the port city, which members used to come to Karachi for stealing motorbikes.

The stolen and snatched motorbikes were being sold in Sakran, Balochistan, the SSP said and added several stolen motorcycles have been recovered from their possession.

Comments