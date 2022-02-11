Karachi police bust gang selling stolen bikes in scrap

KARACHI: City’s east district police on Friday busted a gang selling stolen motorcycles in Karachi’s Sohrab Goth, ARY News reported.

According to ARY News, it has been revealed that the motorcycles stolen or snatched from Karachi’s different parts were being sold at between Rs2,000 to 3,000 Per kg in Sher Shah Kabari Market after being pressed at a godown located in Sohrab Goth.

The revelation was made during a raid of Karachi East police in Sohrab Goth’s Janat Gul Town. The police recovered, engines, chassis, tanks, silencers, jumpers and other equipment of bike from the warehouse while heavy press machine was also seized by the police.

The goods recovered from the scrap warehouse were worth lakhs of rupees.

SSP East Qamar Jiskani said that Abdullah, the owner of the scrap warehouse, has been arrested during the operation.

The accused said in his initial statement bikes stolen from different parts of Karachi were being purchased at Rs2,000 to Rs3,000 per kg at the scrap warehouse.

The SSP East said that the bikes were being disassembled and new and old parts were separated as soon they arrive in the warehouse.۔

Regarding the revelations of the accused, SSP Jiskani said that the pressed motorcycles were sold in Sher Shah scrap market at per kg.

Action is being taken to arrest the other accomplices of the accused, he added.

