Karachi blast caused by improvised explosive device: initial investigation

KARACHI: Police investigators said on Monday that the bomb blast in Karachi’s Iqbal Cloth Market was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), ARY News reported.

According to the initial investigation, the powerful bomb blast was carried out by terrorists via an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a motorcycle, whereas, ball bearings were used in the explosive material.

Investigation sources told ARY News that the terrorists targeted a police van in the bomb blast. Eyewitnesses said that the powerful bomb explosion was heard in far-reaching areas while window glasses of nearby buildings were shattered.

The wounded persons were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals by the rescue teams and locals. A police van, motorcycle and rickshaw were damaged in the incident.

A woman namely Sania lost her life and 11 persons sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Monday night.

12 persons including policemen were wounded in the bomb explosion in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid located at MA Jinnah Road.

A police van was completely destroyed and several vehicles were partially damaged in the powerful explosion. Sources told ARY News that the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

A woman succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The wounded persons included ASI Badaruddin.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) started the search operation.

