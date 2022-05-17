WATCH: Son kept on calling dead mother after Karachi blast

KARACHI: In what was truly a tragic scene just after the Karachi blast, a young child kept making desperate but unsuccessful attempts to wake up his dead mother.

An explosion in the Kharadar area of Karachi claimed life of a woman and injured 11 others. The blast took place in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Mosque within the limits of the Kharadar police station, after which a fire broke out in a clothing store.

The woman lost her life on the spot and her son was desperately calling his mother, “Mom, wake up, mom.” He kept calling in vain and cried his heart out. The tragic video went viral and social media users expressed their deep sorrow over the incident.

Investigation sources told ARY News that the motorcycle used to carry out the bomb blast was traced after the investigators reassembled the damaged chassis. It was learnt that the explosive material was allegedly planted in motorcycle number KEA-9658.

The investigation institutions conducted a raid at the motorcycle owner’s house in Gulistan-e-Johar. According to the records, the motorcycle was registered with the name of Sheikh Pervaiz Rehman.

